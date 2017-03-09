U.S. Said To Deploy Troops To Syria To Battle IS, Eye Putting Reserves In Kuwait

U.S. media are reporting that a couple hundred Marines have deployed into Syria with heavy artillery guns in preparation for the fight to oust the Islamic State group from its self-declared headquarters in Raqqa.

The Washington Post and Associated Press reported the deployment on March 8, which AP said is temporary.

The Marines are said to be pre-positioning artillery and howitzers to support local Syrian forces in their fight to retake the city.

Previously, several hundred U.S. Special Operations troops have advised local forces in Syria, but the Pentagon has mostly shied away from using conventional forces there.

Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting that the administration is considering deploying up to 1,000 U.S. soldiers in Kuwait to serve as a reserve force in a bid to accelerate the battle against IS in Syria and Iraq.

The developments are an early indication that the Trump White House is giving the Pentagon greater flexibility in the fight against IS. Military commanders have criticized what they saw as micromanagement by the Obama White House and argued for greater freedom to make daily decisions on how best to fight the enemy.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, Reuters, and Washington Post

