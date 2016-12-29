U.S. Said Ready To Announce Measures Retaliating Against Russian Hacking

The United States will announce retaliatory measures shortly against Russia for leaking hacked U.S. Democratic e-mails during the November election in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. news media reported on December 28.

The measures could include targeted economic sanctions, indictments of known hackers, restrictions on Russian diplomats, as well as covert leaks of embarrassing information about Russian officials, officials told Reuters, the Washington Post, and other media outlets.

Officials said the moves will be on a par with Russia's own hacking ventures so as to avoid an escalation of the cyber conflict that could spiral out of control.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it interfered in the election. President-elect Donald Trump also has said he doubts Russia interfered, despite broad agreement in the U.S. intelligence community that it did.

President Barack Obama told NPR recently that "we need to take action and we will" against Russia for interfering in the U.S. election.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, asked about reports of U.S. retaliation, said on December 28 that Russia would respond in kind to any measures announced by the White House.

Based on reporting by Reuters, MSNBC, Washington Post, CNN, and AFP

