U.S. Says Iran Is Complying With Nuclear Deal, Extends Sanctions Relief

The U.S. State Department notified Congress late on April 18 that Iran is complying with last year's nuclear deal with global powers, and said it has extended sanctions relief given to Tehran under the agreement.

The certification of Iran's compliance, which must be sent to Congress every 90 days, is the first to be issued by the Trump administration.

In a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, however, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the administration has undertaken a full review of the agreement to evaluate whether continued sanctions relief is in the interest of the United States.

The agreement lifts sanctions previously imposed by the United States, United Nations, European nations, and others in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear activities.

Tillerson noted that Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terrorism and that President Donald Trump had ordered the review with that in mind.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters