U.S. Senate Confirms Pompeo As CIA Director; Tillerson Clears Committee

The U.S. Senate easily confirmed President Donald Trump's choice to head the Central Intelligence Agency on January 23 while the Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved his pick for secretary of state.

The Senate voted 66 to 32 to make former congressman Mike Pompeo the new CIA Director. The committee vote on making former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson the nation's top diplomat, however, was narrowly split along party lines by 11 to 10.

Committee Chairman Bob Corker said he has "no doubt" Tillerson is well-qualified, citing his leadership of the giant energy corporation.

But the panel's ranking Democrat, Senator Ben Cardin, said he opposed Tillerson because of his responses to questions about sanctions against Russia and other important global issues sounded more like answers a corporate executive would give instead of a prospective secretary of state.

Tillerson is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate, possibly on January 23. Republicans hold a 52-seat majority there.

One of Tillerson's strongest critics, Senator Marco Rubio, announced earlier in the day that he would support the nomination despite Tillerson's refusal to say that Russia had committed war crimes with its bombing of civilians in Syria.

