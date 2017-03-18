U.S. Senate Committee To Hold Hearing On Russian Influence Campaigns

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has scheduled a second public hearing on March 30 connected with its investigation into alleged Russian interference during last year's presidential election.

Republican committee Chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner said the hearing will focus on ways that Russia works to influence election campaigns and public opinion.

They titled the hearing Disinformation: A Primer In Russian Active Measures And Influence Campaigns.

A first panel of witnesses will examine the history of Russian influence campaigns and a second panel will address how Russia uses cyberoperations to support its spying and influence activities.

Former intelligence officials and others from business and academia are scheduled to testify.

The committee's first public hearing on Russian activities in the 2016 election was in January.

U.S. intelligence agencies last year publicly blamed Russia for hacking the Democratic National Committee and said the attacks were intended to help President Donald Trump win the election.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the campaign, and Trump has largely dismissed the allegations.

Based on reporting by AP and The Hill