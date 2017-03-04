U.S. Senate Committee Won't Ask Sessions To Testify On Russia Meetings

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee rejected a request from panel Democrats to have Attorney General Jeff Sessions testify and explain his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said on March 3 that there is no plan for Sessions to make a special appearance before the committee.

Grassley said Sessions already did the right thing by removing himself from the FBI's investigation into alleged contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's campaign.

All nine committee Democrats had asked that Sessions testify and explain his failure to disclose in confirmation hearings two conversations he had with Russia's Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak last year.

Sessions' responses during his confirmation hearing were "at best, incomplete and misleading," and significant questions remain unanswered, the Democrats said.

Sessions, a former senator from Alabama, said on March 2 that he met Kislyak in his Senate office two months before the election as well as at an event with other ambassadors at the Republican National Convention in July.

Grassley complained that Democrats "didn't even have the decency to give [Sessions] an opportunity to clear up confusion [over the meetings] in writing" before seeking his testimony.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

