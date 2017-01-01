U.S. Senators Arrive In Georgia, Push For Stronger Sanctions Against Russia
A trio of U.S. senators said on a visit to Georgia that they will work to get Congress to pass tougher sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Senators John McCain (Republican-Arizona), Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina), and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat-Minnesota) arrived in Tbilisi during a tour of the Baltics, Ukraine, Georgia, and Montenegro. (RFE/RL's Georgian Service)
