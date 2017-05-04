U.S. Senate Approves $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill To Keep Government Running

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate has passed a $1.1 trillion bipartisan spending bill to keep the government financed through September.

The Senate on May 4 voted 79-18 for the bill, which will be sent to President Donald Trump for his expected signature. The House passed the measure on May 3.

The bill will keep the government running through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. Congress and the president will need to pass a new spending bill for the next fiscal year, which starts in October.

To get Democratic support for the spending bill, negotiators deleted Trump's demands for initial funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and did not give him as big of an increase in military spending as he had requested.

The measure largely maintains spending for NASA and medical research, along with funding for the State Department and other government agencies, despite Trump’s calls for massive cuts.

Also included in the budget is financing for 2,500 additional visas to Afghan interpreters and others who aided U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Both sides are likely to claim victory over the passage of the spending bill, with Republicans hailing it as a sign of Trump’s deal-making abilities, while the Democrats note the continued financing for many social programs they have long called important.

