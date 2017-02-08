Trump Defends Immigration Order

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his temporary ban on all refugees as well as travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying the order was "done for the security" of the country.

Trump made the comments in a February 8 speech to law enforcement officers after a federal judge last week blocked his controversial order.

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased," Trump said. "And we haven't had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read the statement and do what's right."

On February 7, three judges at a U.S. Appeals Court in San Francisco posed tough questions about Trump's immigration order and the effort to block it during a hearing on whether to continue to block the order.

A decision from the appeals court is expected later this week. Regardless of the decision, an appeal is expected to be made to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP