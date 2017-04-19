U.S. Urges Pakistan Not To Use Terror Groups As 'Proxies' In Afghanistan

The U.S. national security adviser during his first visit to Pakistan urged Islamabad to fight all terrorist groups equally and stop using some of them as proxies in Afghanistan.

H.R. McMaster held meetings with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at which he "stressed the need to confront terrorism in all its forms," the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan said on April 18.

"The U.S. hopes Pakistani leaders will understand that it is in their interest to go after terrorist groups less selectively than they have in the past," McMaster told Afghanistan's Tolonews before his visit to the south Asia region.

"The best way to pursue their interest in the country and elsewhere is through diplomacy, not through the use of proxies and engaging violence," McMaster said.

McMaster's visit was the first high-level interaction between the United States and Pakistan since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

Sharif said he welcomed Trump's willingness to help India and Pakistan resolve their differences, particularly over the disputed Kashmir region.

While in India, McMaster discussed the situation in Afghanistan, where the White House is considering sending additional troops to help fight the Taliban.

