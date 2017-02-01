U.S. Warns Iranian Ballistic Missile Tests 'Absolutely Unacceptable'

The United States warned Iran that its testing two days ago of a long-range ballistic missile was "absolutely unacceptable" and an act that violates Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers.

The new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued the warning on January 31 after a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council the United States had called to discuss the missile launch.

"We have confirmed that Iran did have a medium-size missile launch testing on January 29, on Sunday. This is absolutely unacceptable," Haley told reporters in New York.

She challenged Iran's assertion that its missiles are not in violation of a UN resolutions passed after the 2015 nuclear accord was signed because the missiles are for defense purposes and Tehran does not intend to put nuclear warheads in them.

"They know that they are not supposed to be doing ballistic missile testing" of anything that can carry warheads, said Haley.

She said the missile launched on January 29 was capable of carrying a 500-kilogram payload and had a range of 300 kilometers, putting it in violation of the nuclear accord.

"That is more than enough to be able to deliver a nuclear weapon," she said.

Iran is trying to convince the world that "they are being nice," Haley said, but "I will tell the people across the world that is something we should be alarmed about."

"The United States is not naive. We are not going to stand by. You will see us call them out," Haley said. "We are committed to making them understand that this is not anything that we will ever accept."

Haley said the United States wants to shut down supplies of missile technology to Tehran.

"No country should be supplying Iran with any of the technology allowing them to do that," she said.

The council did not officially endorse Haley's views, however. It requested a report on the missile launch from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a UN committee dealing with Iranian issues, British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said.

He said council members had "very significant concern about the ballistic missile launch, which has now been confirmed."

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif earlier in the day refused to confirm the missile launch and insisted Iran's missile tests are not covered by the 2015 nuclear accord.

"The missile issue is not part of the nuclear deal. As all signatories to the nuclear deal have announced, the missile issue is not a part of" the deal, he said.

Iran's missiles, he added, are "not designed for the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead... Our ballistic missile was designed to carry a normal warhead in the field of legitimate defense."

Zarif said he hopes the issue is not used as "an excuse for some political games by the new U.S. administration. The Iranian people would never allow their defense to be subject to the permission of others."

The United States and some European allies maintain that a longstanding UN prohibition against Iran's testing of missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads was reaffirmed and extended by the nuclear accord.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

