Prominent Uzbek Journalist Bekjon Released After 17 Years In Prison

A prominent journalist and political prisoner in Uzbekistan has been released after spending 17 years in prison.

Journalist Muhammad Bekjon, 63, told RFE/RL by telephone that he had been released on February 22 upon completion of his sentence.

The Reporters Without Borders nongovermental organization had listed Bekhon as "one of the world's longest-held journalists."

Bekjon was editor in chief of the opposition Erk (Freedom) newspaper until he was forced to flee abroad in 1994.

In 1999, he was kidnapped in Kyiv, Ukraine, and brought to Tashkent, where he was convicted of being involved in an alleged terrorist attack targeting then-President Islam Karimov and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He denied the allegations and denounced them as politically motivated.

In 2011, just one month before his release, his prison term was prolonged by four years and eight months.

Uzbek strongman Karimov died in 2016. His successor, President Shavkat Mirziyaev has been releasing political prisoners as part of a policy of gradually reducing authoritarian control in the country.

Pioneering Uzbek banker, Rustam Usmonov, 69, who was widely seen as a political prisoner, was released on February 15 after serving his 19-year sentence.

In November, former lawmaker Samandar Qoqonov, 72, was released after serving 23 years in prison.

All three men served their complete sentences, but their release was a significant departure from the common Uzbek practice of extending prison terms in political cases.

