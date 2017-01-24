Kyrgyz Court Reinstates Life Sentence For Rights Activist

BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz court has reinstated a sentence of life imprisonment for ethnic Uzbek rights activist Azimjan Askarov.

The Chui Regional Court in Bishkek on January 24 again found Askarov guilty of stirring up ethnic hatred during deadly clashes between local Uzbeks and Kyrgyz in 2010 and of involvement in a police officer's murder.

Askarov, 66, said after the verdict was announced that he will begin a hunger strike to protest the ruling.

His lawyers said that they will appeal the court's decision to the Supreme Court.

Kyrgyz rights activist Tolekan Ismailova, who was part of Askarov's defense, called the court ruling "a political decision."

In July, the Supreme Court voided Askarov's 2010 conviction and sent the case back to a lower court for review in light of "new circumstances that appeared in the case."

That ruling came after the UN Human Rights Committee urged Kyrgyzstan to release Askarov, saying that he had been arbitrarily detained, tortured, and denied his right to a fair trial.

The retrial of Askarov, who says the case against him was politically motivated, started on October 4.

More than 450 people were killed -- most of them ethnic Uzbeks -- and tens of thousands of people fled their homes when ethnic violence erupted in southern Kyrgyzstan shortly after the ouster of President Kurmanbek Bakiev in April 2010.