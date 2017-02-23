Deadly Blast Reported At Chemical Plant In Uzbekistan

An explosion at a chemical plant in the city of Ferghana in Uzbekistan has killed an undisclosed number of people, the Central Asian country's Emergency Ministry has reported.

The explosion took place at an ammonia production facility of the Farg'onaazot company, which produces fertilizers and other chemicals, the ministry said on February 23.

The explosion happened during repair and assembly work.

"There are casualties," the ministry spokesperson said, without disclosing their number.

According to the Emergency Ministry, the government has set up a commission to investigate the incident and to provide necessary assistance to the families of those injured.

It provided no other immediate details.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS