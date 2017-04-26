Late Uzbek President's Nephew Moved To House Arrest In Kyiv

KYIV -- A relative of late Uzbek President Islam Karimov has been moved from jail to house arrest in Kyiv, where he was detained in January.

The Kyiv city prosecutor's office said on April 24 that Akbarali Abdullaev, who is wanted in Uzbekistan on suspicion of forgery and the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars, was transferred from a pretrial detention center to house arrest on April 21.

Abdullaev, the 33-year-old nephew of Karimov's widow, Tatyana Karimova, was charged in Tashkent with embezzlement and financial fraud in 2014.

He was detained upon arrival at Kyiv's Zhulyany International Airport in January, but it is unclear how or when Abdullaev left Uzbekistan.

His possible extradition to Uzbekistan is pending.

The death of Karimov, who had ruled Uzbekistan since the Soviet era, was announced in September 2016.

