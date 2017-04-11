Uzbekistan Resumes Flights To Tashkent After 25 Years

DUSHANBE -- Uzbekistan's national airline has resumed flights from Tashkent to Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, some 25 years after such flights were halted.

A plane from the state-run Ozbekiston Havo Yollari landed at Dushanbe's international airport on April 11 with 29 passengers aboard.

The resumption of regular commercial flights between the two Central Asian countries originally had been scheduled for February, but was postponed several times due to what both sides said were "technical" and "bureaucratic" reasons.

Ozbekiston Havo Yollari said earlier that it plans to operate regular Tashkent to Dushanbe flights twice a week using Airbus A-320 passenger planes.

The April 11 flight was the first direct civilian passenger flight between the two capitals since 1992.

Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been strained for years over disputes about transportation transit routes, border security, and the sharing of water resources.