Uzbekistan To Resume Tashkent-Dushanbe Flights After 25-Year Break

Uzbekistan says flights from its capital, Tashkent, to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, will resume in April, some 25 years after they were halted.

The flights connecting the two cities will start on April 4 and will be operated twice a week by Airbus A-320 aircraft, according to the national Uzbek airline Ozbekiston Havo Yollari.

It was not immediately clear when corresponding flights operated by Tajikistan's Somon Air from Dushanbe to Tashkent would begin. A scheduled flight on February 20 was canceled.

Several Somon Air officials, including its commercial director, were sacked after Tashkent complained that the airline had failed to provide the paperwork for the flight.

There have been no direct civilian flights between the two capitals since 1992.

Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been strained for years over disputes including transit routes, border security, and the sharing of water resources.