Uzbekistan's Istomin Stuns Djokovic At Australian Open

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin has defeated 12-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning second-round upset at the Australian Open on January 19.

Istomin beat the 29-year-old Serb in five sets -- 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 -- at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

It was the second defeat for Djokovic in 41 matches at the Australian Open, which he has won six times in his career.

"All the credit to Denis for playing amazing, he deserved to win," said Djokovic, who was "not pleased" with his performance.

"It was just one of days when you don't feel that great and the other player is really feeling the ball," he said. "That's sport."

The 30-year-old Istomin is ranked number 117 in the world and had to play in a qualifier to get a wildcard for his 11th Australian Open.

"First of all I feel sorry for Novak. I was playing so good today," Istomin said. "So much emotion on my mind...but I want to say thanks very much for coming to support me."

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa

