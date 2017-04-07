Truck Rams Stockholm Store In Likely Terror Attack, Killing At Least Three

A truck has driven into a crowded department store in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, killing at least three people.

Police also said an unknown number of people were injured in the April 7 incident.

"I saw at least three dead, but probably more," Radio Sweden reporter Martin Svenningsen said. Police confirmed that at least three were dead.

Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported that at least five people were killed.

Police said they had received unconfirmed reports of shots being fired.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said all indications point to an "act of terror" and that two people appeared to have been in the truck, which The Aftonbladet newspaper reported had been hijacked from Swedish beermaking company Spendrups earlier in the day.

"Sweden has been attacked," Lofven said. "This indicates that it is an act of terror."

He also said that one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The truck crashed into a department store located near the busy Drottninggatan pedestrian area in the early afternoon.

Television footage showed a column of smoke rising from the scene and helicopters flying overhead. A large number of police cars and ambulances were also seen.

Police have asked locals to avoid the center of the city, and Swedish media reported that the subway system has been shut down.

There have been several recent terrorist attacks involving vehicles ramming crowds in Europe, all of them claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization.

Five people died as a result of a knife-and-vehicle attack in London on March 22.

On December 19, 12 people were killed and 48 injured when a truck was driven into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin.

In July 2016, 86 people were killed when a truck slammed into crowds in the French city of Nice.

