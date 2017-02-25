White House Bars Certain News Media From Briefing

The White House has barred several major news organizations from attending an informal press briefing.

Reporters for CNN, The New York Times, the BBC, and other media outlets were excluded on February 24 from an audience with White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Spicer did not say why those news organizations were excluded, but warned the White House was going to "aggressively push back" at "false narratives" in the news.

Journalists at the AP and Time magazine walked out of the briefing when hearing that others had been barred from the session.

Spicer's decision also drew a sharp response from some of the media outlets that were excluded.

The developments came after President Donald Trump delivered another attack on the media, saying in a speech that "fake news" was the "enemy of the people," amid reports claiming his campaign aides had contact with Russian intelligence officials.

