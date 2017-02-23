White House Delays Issuing Revamped Executive Order On Immigration

The White House said on February 22 that it is pushing back until next week the release of President Donald Trump's revamped executive order limiting entry into the United States for refugees and immigrants.

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed.

Trump's original order temporarily banning all refugees as well as visitor. from seven predominantly Muslim nations was blocked in the courts. The directive, which affected people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen, sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country and overseas.

The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address the constitutional objections raised by a U.S. appeals court in San Francisco, which said the order appeared to discriminate on the basis of religtion, and other lower-level U.S. courts that are reviewing the order.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters