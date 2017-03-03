White House Discloses Trump Son-In Law Met With Russian Ambassador

Russia's ambassador to the United States met with a number of Trump aides last year besides Attorney General Jeff Sessions, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House and U.S. media reports said on March 2.

The Trump campaign's contacts with Russia are under investigation by both the FBI and committees of Congress.

Kushner met with ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December at the Trump Tower in New York, which was Trump's transition headquarters, for what the White House called a "brief courtesy meeting" that included Michael Flynn, who was later named Trump's national security adviser.

Flynn was fired last month because he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his repeated telephone conversations with Kislyak.

Also, AP and USA Today reported that Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, spoke with Kislyak at the same Heritage Foundation event where Sessions spoke to the ambassador last summer.

Kislyak was one of several foreign diplomats who attended the Heritage Foundation event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July.

Page said he "never did anything improper in my activities related to Russia" during the campaign.

USA Today reported that J.D. Gordon, who was the Trump campaign's director of national security, also met with Kislyak at the convention.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and USA Today

