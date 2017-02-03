White House Reported To Be Readying New Sanctions Against Iran

U.S. news media are reporting that the White House is preparing to impose new sanctions on Iran as early as February 3 for test-firing ballistic missiles and fueling proxy wars in the Middle East.

Up to two dozen Iranian individuals, companies, and government agencies could be penalized as part of the move, AP, Reuters, and AFP reported on February 2, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

The sanctions come after President Donald Trump put Iran "on notice" on February 2 only days after taking office. Trump campaigned on taking a much tougher stand against Iran than his predecessor Barack Obama for alleged aggression ranging from threats against Israel and to proxy wars in Syria and Yemen.

Reuters reported that the new sanctions could be targeted on Iranian industries that contribute to missile development, or could involve designating as a terrorist group the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has been blamed by U.S. officials for fueling the proxy wars.

Another approach would be "zero tolerance" for any Iranian violations of the nuclear deal, Reuters said.

Reuters said the new sanctions have been in the works for some time and that Iran's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile on January 29 helped trigger Trump's decision to impose them.

The Trump administration says the missile launch defied a 2015 UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to test nuclear-capable missiles. Iran denies that the test violated the resolution and has said it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Reuters said the new sanctions are being drafted using existing U.S. legal authorities in a way that avoids violating Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

But Iran is unlikely to see any new sanctions that way. Tehran has warned that it considers further sanctions to be a violation of the nuclear deal.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on February 2 dismissed the administration's campaign against Tehran as “baseless, repetitive, and provocative” and said its missile tests were conducted for self-defense purposes.

Since signing the nuclear agreement and lifting nuclear-related sanctions last year, the United States has maintained that it retains the right to sanction Iran for unrelated behavior such as supporting terrorism and violating human rights.

Besides issuing threats over Iran's weekend missile test, Trump aides have warned about potential retaliation against Iran for supporting Shi'ite rebels warring against government forces in Yemen.

The Iranian-backed Huthi rebels this week claimed a successful missile strike against a warship belonging to a Saudi-led coalition fighting to reinstall Yemen's internationally recognized government. Iran denies arming the Huthis.

U.S. lawmakers from both parties have encouraged Trump not to let the missile test go unpunished. On February 2,House Speaker Paul Ryan said he is in favor of additional sanctions, saying the United States should stop "appeasing" Tehran.

Meanwhie, the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee joined more than a dozen other lawmakers in urging Trump to act.

"Iranian leaders must feel sufficient pressure to cease deeply destabilizing activities," the lawmakers wrote.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

