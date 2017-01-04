WikiLeaks Again Denies Getting U.S. Democratic E-Mail Leaks From Russia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has once again denied that he obtained thousands of leaked U.S. Democratic emails from Russian sources in an interview with U.S. network Fox News aired on January 3.

Assange, in an interview at the Ecuadoran embassy in London where he sought refuge in June 2012, shed no light on who provided WikiLeaks with the hacked documents from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.

WikiLeaks released the documents during the U.S. election campaign in what U.S. intelligence established was an effort by Moscow to tip the election in favor of Clinton's Republican rival, Donald Trump, who went on to win the vote.

Assange insisted, however, that Russia was not the source of the hacked material.

"The source is not the Russian government. It is not state parties," he said.

Asked if he thought the leaks of the Podesta and DNC emails led to Trump's victory in November, he said: "Who knows, it's impossible to tell."

Based on reporting by AFP and AP