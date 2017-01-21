Accessibility links

RFE/RL's Photo Blog

Women Of The World March Against Trump

Thousands of people in more than 600 cities have been taking to the streets as part of a global "Women’s March" in protest against newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands of women are expected to take part in the main women's march in Washington, D.C. on January 21, the first full day of Trump's presidency. The event's organizers say they want to send a message to "to the world that women's rights are human rights." Besides standing up for the rights of women, the marchers also want to defend marginalized groups, including people of color, ethnic and religious minorities, people with disabilities, and the LGBT community. Here's a selection of images from women's marches around the world.
Washington, D.C., United States
1

Washington, D.C., United States
2

Rome, Italy
3

London, United Kingdom
4

Berlin, Germany
5

Pristina, Kosovo
6

Paris, France
7

Prague, Czech Republic
8

Geneva, Switzerland
9

Belgrade, Serbia
10

Cape Town, South Africa
11

Bengaluru, India
12

Bangkok, Thailand
13

Sydney, Australia
14

Wellington, New Zealand
15

