Women Of The World March Against Trump

Tens of thousands of women are expected to take part in the main women's march in Washington, D.C. on January 21, the first full day of Trump's presidency. The event's organizers say they want to send a message to "to the world that women's rights are human rights." Besides standing up for the rights of women, the marchers also want to defend marginalized groups, including people of color, ethnic and religious minorities, people with disabilities, and the LGBT community. Here's a selection of images from women's marches around the world.