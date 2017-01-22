Suspected Militants Targeted In Yemen Drone Strike

Local officials in Yemen have said at least two suspected Al-Qaeda militants were killed in what they said was a U.S. drone strike.

If confirmed, the January 22 strike against a vehicle in Al-Bayda province would be the first U.S. strike in the country since the administration of President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

Some media reports said three or four men were killed in the incident.

The United States carried out dozens of similar drone strikes in Yemen against suspected Al-Qaeda targets under President Barack Obama, but the Trump administration has not yet announced a policy on such actions.

Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of the civil war in Yemen to establish a foothold in the country.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP