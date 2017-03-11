Reports: Saudi-Led Air Strikes In Yemen Kills 20 Civilians, Six Rebels

Medical and military sources say air strikes by Saudi-led forces on a market in Yemen killed at least 20 civilians and six rebel fighters.

The sources on March 10 said the planes had targeted a roadblock manned by Shi'ite Houthi fighters near the Red Sea port of Khoukha.

They said the fighters fled to the market, where they were hit by the air strikes.

Saudi-backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi said the rebels had used civilians as "human shields," one unnamed military official told the AFP news agency.

In a separate incident, a naval mine that security officials said was planted by rebels hit a Yemeni coast guard ship in the Red Sea. At least two sailors were killed and eight injured.

Saudi-led coalition forces are fighting Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Yemen in a war that began in 2014 when Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting and some 3 million people have been displaced.

U.S. jets and drones have also been active over Yemen, targeting fighters of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Both the U.S.- and Saudi-led forces have been criticized for causing civilian deaths.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP

