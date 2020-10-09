Tajikistan will hold a tightly controlled presidential election on October 11 with six candidates in the race, including the incumbent, long-serving authoritarian Emomali Rahmon, who is running for office for the fifth time.

The Tajik Constitution has been amended twice to make it possible for Rahmon to run so many times. Not a single election in which Rahmon claimed victory was deemed free, fair, or democratic by Western observers, who pointed out that Tajikistan has never allowed "real" opponents to run in its presidential races.

Here is a look at each of the previous elections and Rahmon’s 'rivals' in them.