For its part, the United States spent nearly two decades mapping and exploring before finalizing its claim, publicly released on December 19: “The largest offshore mapping effort ever conducted by the United States.”

The claim extends north, toward the North Pole, away from the “exclusive economic zone.” It’s located entirely in the Beaufort Sea and includes the undersea formations known as the Beaufort Shelf and the Beaufort Slope. It also includes part of a formation called the Chukchi Shelf and the Chukchi Borderland. It does not include any claim to territory west of a maritime boundary that the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on in 1990.

In Russia, the U.S. move was met with skepticism, if not hostility.

“The unilateral expansion of borders in the Arctic is unacceptable and can only lead to increased tensions,” Nikolai Kharitonov, a lawmaker who heads the Russian parliament’s Arctic committee, told RIA Novosti. “Before anything, it’s necessary to prove the geological affiliation of these territories, as Russia did in its own time.”

Neither Denmark nor Norway responded to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Canada’s Foreign Ministry said in an e-mail: “The government of Canada will continue its efforts to obtain international recognition of the outer limits of Canada's extended continental shelf. Canada and the U.S. are in frequent communication with regards to the continental shelf in the Arctic, and have expressed their commitment along with other Arctic states to the orderly settlement of overlapping claims.”

In its announcement justifying the claim, the U.S. State Department said that Washington had “strongly supported” the treaty and that “it has been the policy of the United States to act in a manner consistent with its provisions with respect to traditional uses of the ocean.”

Asked for further response to the criticism of the U.S. position, a State Department spokesperson said UNCLOS reflected “customary international law” -- a legal concept that basically says if a general practice or norm is widely accepted by nations and consistent and recognized over time, then it essentially amounts to a law.

“Like past administrations, both Republican and Democratic, this administration supports the United States joining the Law of the Sea Convention,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail. “The United States has consulted widely with UNCLOS parties on this matter and will continue to do so. Our approach is inclusive and transparent.”

Elizabeth Buchanan, an expert on polar geopolitics with the Modern War Institute at the U.S. Military Academy in New York, called the U.S. claim “somewhat schizophrenic.”

“This erodes credibility of an international system the West has worked tirelessly to achieve, promote, and protect.”

“It appears to be a political signal with no clear direction or intention beyond clarifying there is a thinning line between customary law and American exceptionalism,” she told RFE/RL in a text message. “This erodes credibility of an international system the West has worked tirelessly to achieve, promote, and protect.”

Pincus echoed the notion that the claim was consistent with the treaty.

“But yeah, at the same time, it's what our competitors are saying. You look at the Russian coverage of this and it's once again, ‘The United States is not playing by the rules that, you know, everyone wants everyone else to follow,’” she said. “There is certainly that interpretation out there.”

Also raising eyebrows among Arctic experts and cartographers: the fact that Washington justified the announcement by citing a treaty clause -- Article 76 -- which it said allowed the United States to submit the claim to the UNCLOS commission even though it is not part of UNCLOS.

For example, when countries submit technical data to the commission, Steinberg said, the understanding is that the commission will review them -- a peer-review process, essentially.

“I do see where Russia has a perspective to say, ‘How do we know’ the U.S. claims are valid?” he said. “That said, I wouldn’t say necessarily it’s an inherently belligerent act.”

The claim, Pincus said, highlights “how political paralysis in Congress is impacting the U.S. ability to be effective or lead in the Arctic.”

“While Russia is pouring billions of dollars into building out Arctic infrastructure, and building yet more icebreakers to add to its fleet, already the world’s largest, the United States is unable to confirm ambassadors for Arctic affairs, or vote on UNCLOS, or even allocate money to update [the] over-the-horizon radar station,” she said.

“From a State Department perspective, this is something that they can do, they can get this announcement out there, and I kind of get it,” she added. “You can sort of understand why they would say, ‘Well, it seems like we might as well just put this out there. You know, in the meantime, because it seems very unlikely that we're going to get UNCLOS ratification anytime soon.”