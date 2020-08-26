Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Belarus Protesters Tell Of Police Abuse And Torture

August 26, 2020

Many people who protested against the results of the Belarusian presidential election on August 9 have come forward to tell horrific tales of abuse and torture at the hands of the country’s security forces. Here is a timeline of reports on postelection torture cases in Belarus published by RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Current Time.

August 13, 2020

'How Can This Be Our Country?': Claims Of Torture Abound As Belarusian Jails Swell

As the dust settled on the fourth straight evening of mass protests in Belarus over a disputed election, harrowing reports of ill-treatment and the torture of detainees are emerging. And relatives seeking information about their missing loved ones are being met with shrugs and smiles from police.

August 18, 2020

'At Night The Screaming Began': Firsthand Account Of Torture At Minsk Detention Center

Artyom Vazhenkov, a coordinator of Russia's Open Society opposition movement, is back in Moscow after being detained in Minsk during the aftermath of the disputed presidential election. He spoke of the torture and other abuse he endured and witnessed at the detention facility where he was held.

August 20, 2020

'Have You Seen This Person?': Activists In Belarus Say Dozens Unaccounted For Amid Political Crisis

Human rights activists in Belarus say at least 80 people have gone missing since the disputed August 9 presidential election. Police say the claims are "not fully accurate."

August 21, 2020

August 25, 2020

We Are The Witnesses: Stories From Protesters In Belarus Of Police Torture And Abuse

