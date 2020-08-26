Belarus Protesters Tell Of Police Abuse And Torture
August 26, 2020
Many people who protested against the results of the Belarusian presidential election on August 9 have come forward to tell horrific tales of abuse and torture at the hands of the country’s security forces. Here is a timeline of reports on postelection torture cases in Belarus published by RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Current Time.
August 13, 2020
August 18, 2020
August 20, 2020
August 21, 2020
August 25, 2020
