The Tbilisi War: Then And Now

In December 1991, the central streets of Tbilisi boomed with artillery and gunfire in one of the most destructive chapters of the Georgian Civil War. Thirty years later, dog walkers and delivery drivers pass the same places where tanks once rumbled.

The Tbilisi war was a short, fiery conflict that began in the center of the Georgian capital on December 22, 1991. Fighting erupted when a collection of rebel groups banded together to overthrow Georgian President Zviyad Gamsakhurdia just months after he was voted into power. Most of the conflict took place around Georgia’s historic parliament building on Shota Rustaveli Avenue, where Gamsakhurdia spent much of the conflict holed up in a bunker with his supporters.

Click or tap on the following historical images to reveal how the exact locations look in 2021.