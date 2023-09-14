'Naked' And Defiant

August 25, 2023

It is as if our bodies are public property.

I was filmed while going to work and I confronted the guy, something I usually don't do because I'm scared of what they might do.

A guy was walking next to me and told me that I was being filmed by someone leaning on his motorbike.

I stopped. So did the person who told me. I confronted the man and asked him what he was filming, because what I wear to work is usually modest. I no longer wear a manteau, but I know how to dress appropriately for the workplace.

He gave me a smirk that sent chills down my spine. Looked at me the way a farmer looks at cows or sheep to buy.

I felt disgusted.

But that wasn't even the worst part. What he said next made me feel worthless.

He said with a condescending look that I was not worth his time, and I should move along.

What I did was almost a knee-jerk reaction. I slapped his phone out of his hand, although what I wanted to do was slap him across the face. I wanted to spit in his face. At that moment, all the years of oppression, patriarchy, and sexism turned into a flaming ball of rage.

He was furious, but his fury was nothing compared to mine, and I think he saw it when he turned back after picking up his phone.

I wanted him to say one more thing and the next slap would be to his face. I was ready for the consequences.

My fellow sisters were being held, detained, and imprisoned for far less. I was ready to pay my dues. I was ready.

But he got on his bike and rode off. Because a man -- the same man that alerted me to him filming -- came to defend me.

The guy thanked me for my bravery and asked if I needed him to walk with me the rest of the way. I thanked him and said no.

You think this is a story of bravery and change and men and women standing up for each other. But for me, it has been soul-crushing and spirit-shattering.

I can't forget the way he looked at me when he said I wasn't worth his time, or the way he felt entitled to film me in the first place. I feel more exploited than I have ever felt because that is the reality. They feel entitled, and they feel they own us.

I don't know how to regain the strength to fight.