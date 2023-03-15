 The Protests That Shook Iran’s Clerical System
Mahsa Amini standing outside. Date unknown. Mahsa Amini standing outside. Date unknown.
Thousands of Iranians, including this defiant unveiled woman, make their way toward the Aichi cemetery in Saqhez, Mahsa Amini's hometown in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death.
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
A police motorcycle and a trash bin burn during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Downtown Tehran
Students of Amirkabir University protest against the killing of Mahsa Amini.
Tehran
Mosaic of protest victims' faces.
Mosaic of protest victims' faces.

On September 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini died from injuries she allegedly sustained in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police.

On September 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini died from injuries she allegedly sustained in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police.

Her death six months ago sparked antiestablishment protests that grew into the most widespread and sustained challenge to Iran's clerical regime in decades.

Her death six months ago sparked antiestablishment protests that grew into the most widespread and sustained challenge to Iran's clerical regime in decades.

More than 500 protesters have reportedly been killed in the subsequent state crackdown. Another four people have been executed after trials criticized as grossly unfair by human rights groups.

More than 500 protesters have reportedly been killed in the subsequent state crackdown. Another four people have been executed after trials criticized as grossly unfair by human rights groups.

The Protests That Shook Iran’s Clerical System

By Golnaz Esfandiari, Fereshteh Ghazi, Frud Bezhan, and Wojtek Grojec

March 15, 2023

RFE/RL’s Radio Farda has independently verified the identities of more than 300 protesters who died at the hands of Iranian security forces.

Here, we profile six people who lost their lives and explain why the monthslong demonstrations are unprecedented.

Nika Shakarami
September 20, 2022

Nika Shakarami, 16

Three days after Amini’s funeral on September 17, 2022, Nika Shakarami left to join demonstrations in Tehran's central Keshavarz Boulevard. After posting a video showing her burning her own head scarf, the 16-year-old was never seen alive again.

Death to the dictator!

Death to the dictator!

Death to the dictator!

00:00 / NaN:NaN

Nika Shakarami in Tehran on September 20, 2022. Twitter / @1500tasvir

Nasrin Shakarami, her mother, last spoke to her around 11:30 p.m. "I could hear her friends mentioning the security forces and saying that they were escaping from them," she said in a video message sent exclusively to Radio Farda.

Tehran

Tehran Province, Iran

Iran's sprawling capital city was the scene of constant protests.

After nine days, police told her family that she was dead. They said her body was found in a courtyard of a nearby four-story building and claimed that she either jumped or was thrown from the roof. They insisted her death had nothing to do with the protests.

But her family believes she was killed by security forces deployed to crush the protests. Nasrin Shakarami said the authorities were "lying" and had pressured her family to echo the official account of her daughter's death.

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi
September 30, 2022

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi, 16

By the end of September, the protests reached Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province in southeastern Iran and home to the Baluch minority.

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi was among the hundreds who gathered on September 30, 2022, at the Great Mosalla, a religious site in the provincial capital of Zahedan, for Friday Prayers.

Zahedan

Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iran

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province that is home to the Baluch minority.

After the sermons ended, worshippers gathered outside a police station, chanting anti-regime slogans and throwing rocks. Police fired on the crowd. Public anger at the authorities had been raised further by reports that a teenage Baluch girl had been raped by a local police official.

Security forces then raided the Great Mosalla and the nearby central mosque, opening fire on worshippers. At least 94 people were killed that day, according to rights campaigners. At least 13 minors were among the dead, including Nayeb-Zehi.

"He was a simple laborer and not political," Nayeb-Zehi’s brother, Ahmad, told Radio Farda. "He was martyred inside the Mosalla while holding his prayer mat."

Yahya Rahimi
October 8, 2022

Yahya Rahimi, 31

Sistan-Baluchistan was the site of the single deadliest day during the protests.

But by October, Iran’s western Kurdistan region had become the epicenter of the demonstrations and the focus of the government’s bloody crackdown. The region, home to the Kurdish minority, was where Mahsa Amini hailed from.

Sanandaj

Kurdistan Province, Iran

Sanandaj, the capital of western Kurdistan Province, was also the scene of major protests.

In the city of Sanandaj, Yahya Rahimi was on his way to work as protesters marched through the streets. As he was driving, two men armed with large sticks attacked his car. As the 31-year-old slowly drove off, a gunshot was heard. Rahimi was dead.

00:00 / NaN:NaN

Twitter / @HengawO

Kurdistan’s police force claimed Rahimi was shot dead by "anti-revolutionary forces." But activists said Rahimi was killed by plainclothes security agents on October 8, 2022, because he had honked his car horn in support of protesters.

"[Government] agents had damaged his car, yet they didn’t leave him alone," Rahimi’s father, Ahmad Rahimi, told Radio Farda. "A few steps farther, they martyred him."

Mehrshad Shahidinejad
October 25, 2022

Mehrshad Shahidinejad, 19

Even as Kurdistan became the hotbed of the protests, antiestablishment demonstrations continued across Iran.

Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 19-year-old chef and social media influencer, was among the dozens of people who rallied in the central city of Arak on October 25, 2022. It was the last day he was seen alive.

Arak

Markazi Province, Iran

Arak is an industrial city and the capital of central Markazi Province.

Shahidinejad was attacked by security forces, who used tasers and beat him with batons, eyewitnesses told Radio Farda. Security officers then dragged the motionless man away, they said.

Authorities told Shahidinejad’s family that he went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. His father identified his body on his birthday on October 26.

Sources close to the family said Shahidinejad’s body was badly bruised and that he had suffered blows to the head.

Kian Pirfalak
November 16, 2022

Kian Pirfalak, 9

Khuzestan, an oil-rich but impoverished province home to Iran’s Arab minority, had been the center of anti-government protests in recent years. But the region had been conspicuously quiet during the latest demonstrations. That changed, however, in November 2022.

As protesters rallied in the city of Izeh, security forces opened fire on a car carrying 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak and his parents. Pirfalak was killed instantly, and his father was hospitalized.

Izeh

Khuzestan Province, Iran

Izeh is a city of around 100,000 in Khuzestan, is an oil-rich province home to Iran’s Arab minority.

State media said Pirfalak was killed in a "terrorist attack" when gunmen on motorbikes shot seven people dead. But Pirfalak’s mother blamed security forces who she said "shot repeatedly" at their car.

"Hear my words about what happened," said Zeynab Molaeirad. "Don’t say they were terrorists. They are lying."

Pirfalak’s death led to an outpouring of grief and anger among Iranians. A video appeared to show a banner with an image of Pirfalak and the words "child-killing government" waving along a highway in Tehran.

Borhan Eliasi
December 31, 2022

Borhan Eliasi, 22

By the end of December, the protests began to fizzle out as the authorities intensified their violent crackdown and publicly executed two young men for their involvement in the demonstrations.

Still, Iranians continued to express their dissent at scattered street gatherings and memorials for the victims of the crackdown. Some spray-painted slogans and hung protest signs in the streets, while others chanted anti-regime slogans from their rooftops and windows at night.

On December 31, 2022, security forces reportedly opened fire on a group of mourners marking 40 days since the deaths of several protesters in the western city of Javanrud.

Javanrud

Kermanshah Province, Iran

Javanrud is a town in Kermanshah, a Kurdish-majority province in western Iran.

Borhan Eliasi, a 22-year-old shopkeeper, was among those shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Dozens of people attended his funeral, where mourners chanted anti-regime slogans.

Later, photos posted on social media appeared to show children placing flowers outside the shop where Eliasi worked.

The protests have not culminated in a revolution and the overthrow of Iran’s theocratic regime.

But the demonstrations have illustrated that a significant segment of Iran’s youthful population is no longer willing to tolerate the authoritarian rule of the country’s aging clerics.

More anti-regime protests are likely to rock the Islamic republic in the future as calls grow for greater freedom and political change. Worsening economic conditions are likely to fuel more anger toward the authorities.

Significantly, an increasing number of opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have proposed changes that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy, moves that were unheard of until recently.

The Fallen

Reports indicate that more than 500 people have been killed in the protests across Iran since September 2022. Radio Farda has verified the deaths of the 317 individuals listed below.

September 2022
September 11
Anoshirvan (Amir Ali) Fouladi, 15
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Foad Ghadimi
September 18
Foad Ghadimi, 39
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
September 19
Reza Lotfi,
Dehgolan, Kurdistan Province
Fereydoun Mahmoudi
September 19
Fereydoun Mahmoudi, 33
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Zkaria Khial
September 20
Zkaria Khial, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Nika Shakarami
September 20
Nika Shakarami, 17
Tehran, Tehran Province
Minoo Majidi
September 20
Minoo Majidi, 55
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Reza Shahparnia
September 20
Reza Shahparnia, 23
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Abolfazl Akbaridoost
September 20
Abolfazl Akbaridoost, 28
Langarud, Gilan Province
Abolfazl Bahou
September 20
Abolfazl Bahou, 17
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Hosseinikhah
September 20
Mohammad Hosseinikhah, 20
Sari, Mazandaran Province
Milan Haghighi
September 21
Milan Haghighi, 21
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Amin Marefat
September 21
Amin Marefat, 16
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Sadraldin Litani
September 21
Sadraldin Litani, 27
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Farjad Darvishi
September 21
Farjad Darvishi, 29
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Abdullah Mahmoudpour
September 21
Abdullah Mahmoudpour, 16
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Danesh Rahnama
September 21
Danesh Rahnama, 25
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohsen Gheisari
September 21
Mohsen Gheisari, 32
Ilam, Ilam Province
Parsa Rezadoust
September 21
Parsa Rezadoust, 18
Hashtgerd, Alborz Province
Hadis Najafi
September 21
Hadis Najafi, 23
Karaj, Alborz Province
Rouzbeh Khademian
September 21
Rouzbeh Khademian, 32
Karaj, Alborz Province
Kanan Aghaei
September 21
Kanan Aghaei, 20
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Hossein Morovati
September 21
Mohammad Hossein Morovati, 18
Varamin, Tehran Province
Mohammad Zamani
September 21
Mohammad Zamani, 15
Tehran, Tehran Province
Omid Barzegar
September 21
Omid Barzegar,
Golestan, Tehran Province
Siavash Mahmoudi
September 21
Siavash Mahmoudi, 16
Tehran, Tehran Province
Mohammad Farmani
September 21
Mohammad Farmani, 24
Shahr-e-Rey, Tehran Province
Moahammad Zarei
September 21
Moahammad Zarei,
Qarchak, Tehran Province
Mohammad Reza Eskandari
September 21
Mohammad Reza Eskandari, 25
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Erfan Khazaei Dikouei
September 21
Erfan Khazaei Dikouei, 30
Shahriar, Tehran Province
Mohsen Pazouki
September 21
Mohsen Pazouki, 32
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Mehdi Babrinejad
September 21
Mehdi Babrinejad, 22
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
Amir Mehdi Hassani
September 21
Amir Mehdi Hassani, 23
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mehrdad Ghorbani
September 21
Mehrdad Ghorbani, 18
Zanjan, Zanjan Province
Mehdi Mousavi Nikou
September 21
Mehdi Mousavi Nikou, 16
Zanjan, Zanjan Province
Alireza Fathi
September 21
Alireza Fathi, 22
Qazvin, Qazvin Province
Saeid Mohammadi
September 21
Saeid Mohammadi, 25
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Iman Mohammadi
September 21
Iman Mohammadi, 22
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Amir Hossein Basati
September 21
Amir Hossein Basati, 15
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Morteza Norouzi
September 21
Morteza Norouzi, 22
Langarud, Gilan Province
Sayyid Abbas Mirmousavi
September 21
Sayyid Abbas Mirmousavi,
Langarud, Gilan Province
Mehrab Doulatpanah
September 21
Mehrab Doulatpanah,
Talesh, Gilan Province
Yasin Jamalzadeh
September 21
Yasin Jamalzadeh, 29
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
September 21
Farzin Lotfi,
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
Sasan Ghorbano
September 21
Sasan Ghorbano, 31
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
Mohammad Rasoul Momenzadeh
September 21
Mohammad Rasoul Momenzadeh, 24
Rasht, Gilan Province
Behnam Layeghpour
September 21
Behnam Layeghpour, 37
Rasht, Gilan Province
Sina Louh Mousavi
September 21
Sina Louh Mousavi, 15
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Rahim Kalij
September 21
Rahim Kalij, 27
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohsen Malmir
September 21
Mohsen Malmir, 26
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Amir Hossein Shams
September 21
Amir Hossein Shams,
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Merzad Avazpour
September 21
Merzad Avazpour,
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Hananeh Kia
September 21
Hananeh Kia, 23
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Hossein Ali Kia
September 21
Hossein Ali Kia,
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Milad Zare
September 21
Milad Zare, 25
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Hossein Torkaman
September 21
Mohammad Hossein Torkaman, 26
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Abolfazl Mehdipour
September 21
Abolfazl Mehdipour,
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Ghazaleh Chalabi
September 21
Ghazaleh Chalabi, 32
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Erfan Rezaei
September 21
Erfan Rezaei, 21
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Mohsen Mohammadi
September 21
Mohsen Mohammadi,
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Javad Zahedi
September 21
Mohammad Javad Zahedi, 16
Sari, Mazandaran Province
Mahsa Mogoui
September 22
Mahsa Mogoui, 18
Fuladshahr, Isfahan Province
Mohammad Reza Sarvi
September 22
Mohammad Reza Sarvi, 14
Shahr-e-Rey, Tehran Province
Setareh Tajik
September 22
Setareh Tajik, 17
Tehran, Tehran Province
Milad Javidpour
September 22
Milad Javidpour, 22
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ali Mozafari
September 22
Ali Mozafari, 17
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
September 22
Javad Heidari, 36
Qazvin, Qazvin Province
Pedram Azarnoush
September 22
Pedram Azarnoush, 16
Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Mehrdad Behnam Asl
September 22
Mehrdad Behnam Asl, 21
Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Maziar (Mohammad Reza) Salmanian
September 22
Maziar (Mohammad Reza) Salmanian,
Rasht, Gilan Province
Amir Mohammad Norouzi
September 22
Amir Mohammad Norouzi, 18
Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan Province
Shirin Alizadeh
September 22
Shirin Alizadeh, 35
Motel Ghoo, Mazandaran Province
Sarina Esmailzadeh
September 23
Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16
Karaj, Alborz Province
Hamid Fooladvand
September 23
Hamid Fooladvand,
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Pouya (Ali) Ahmadpour Pasikhani
September 23
Pouya (Ali) Ahmadpour Pasikhani, 17
Rasht, Gilan Province
Mahmoud Keshvari
September 24
Mahmoud Keshvari, 37
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Jamebozorg
September 24
Mohammad Jamebozorg, 52
Karaj, Alborz Province
Abdulsalam Qader Golvan
September 26
Abdulsalam Qader Golvan, 32
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Samad Barginia
September 28
Samad Barginia, 55
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Hamid Saneipour
September 29
Hamid Saneipour, 27
Hamedan, Hamedan Province
September 30
Hasti Narui, 7
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mirshekar, 2
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Eghbal Naebzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Sarani, 13
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jaber Shirozehi, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Rakhshani, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Safarzehi, 17
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Javad Pousheh, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Sadis Kashani, 14
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Samer Hashemzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Barahui, 14
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Yasser Shahouzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Matin Ghanbarzehi (Gorgij), 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ali Gamshadzehi, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahmoud Barahui (Levarzehi), 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Anshini, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Devira, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Sadigh (Rafe) Narui, 23
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mostafa Barichi, 24
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Agheli (Narui), 28
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amir Hossein Parnian (Mirkazehi Rigi), 19
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Narui, 24
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Sarani (Jama Alizehi), 28
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Behzad Rigi, 30
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamzeh Narui, 26
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Salman Maleki, 25
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmajid Rigi (Shahuzehi), 27
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jalil Rakhshahi, 25
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abubakr Alizehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abubakr Nahtani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Sargolzaei,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Arman Hassanzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Esmail Abil,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Esmail Hosseinzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Shahnavazi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amir Hamzeh Shahnavazi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Aminallah Ghaljaei,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amin Golbacheh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Anshini,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Dehmardeh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Rakhshani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Samer Shahnavazi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jalil Mohammadzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jamal Abdulnasser Mohammadhasani (Barahui),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamid Isazehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamid Narui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Zolfagharjan Hasanzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Soleyman Arab,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Sharifkhan Barahui (Eydozehi),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Salahedin Gamshadzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdullah Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abduljalil Ghanbarzehi (Shahbakhsh),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulrahman Baluchikhah,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulsamad Barahui (Eydozehi),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulsamad Sabetizadeh (Shahuzehi),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulghafour Dehmardeh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulghafour Nourbarahui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdullah Narui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmalek Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmanan Rakhshani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulvahid Touhidnia,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Azizallah Kabdani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Akbar Halghehbegoush,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Emran Hassanzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Emran Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Gholamnabi Notizehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Farzad Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Lal Mohammad (Lalbaksh) Anshini,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Lal Mohammad Alizehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahuldin Shirouzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Majid Baluchzehi (Shahbakhsh),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohsen Gamshadzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Amin Gamshadzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Barahui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Reza Adib Toutazehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Rigi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Farough Rakhshani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ghaljaei,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ali Esmailzehi (Shahbakhsh),
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Omar Shahnavazi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahmoud Hasanzehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Morteza Hasazehi,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mansour Rakhshani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mehdi Anshini,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Nahtani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Najmeldin Tajik,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Nematollah Kabdani,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Yasser Shahbakhsh,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Younes Narui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Narui,
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
October 2022
Mokhtar Ahmadi
October 1
Mokhtar Ahmadi, 19
Marivan, Kurdistan Province
October 2
Khodanur Lojei, 27
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
Nima Shafiqdoust
October 5
Nima Shafiqdoust, 16
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Sayyid Ahmad Shokrollahi
October 8
Sayyid Ahmad Shokrollahi, 24
Isfahan, Isfahan Province
Mohsen Mousavi
October 8
Mohsen Mousavi, 30
Tehran, Tehran Province
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh
October 8
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh, 16
Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mohammad Amini
October 8
Mohammad Amini,
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Yahya Rahimi
October 8
Yahya Rahimi, 21
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Peyman Manvari
October 8
Peyman Manvari, 29
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Dariush Alizadeh
October 8
Dariush Alizadeh,
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Arian Moridi
October 9
Arian Moridi, 22
Salas-e Babajani, Kermanshah Province
Esmail Dezvar
October 10
Esmail Dezvar,
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Kamal Faqihi
October 12
Kamal Faqihi, 52
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Asra Panahi
October 12
Asra Panahi, 15
Ardabil, Ardabil Province
October 12
Sayyid Mohammad Hosseini,
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Aziz Moradi
October 12
Aziz Moradi,
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Ramin Karami
October 12
Ramin Karami, 31
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Armin Sayadi
October 12
Armin Sayadi, 17
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Sina Naderi
October 12
Sina Naderi, 17
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Milad Kord
October 15
Milad Kord, 32
Shahriar, Tehran Province
Sepehr Esmaili
October 15
Sepehr Esmaili, 22
Kiashahr, Gilan Province
Esmail Shanbodi
October 19
Esmail Shanbodi, 29
Shiraz, Fars Province
Ramin Fatehi
October 21
Ramin Fatehi,
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Sina Malayeri
October 22
Sina Malayeri, 38
Arak, Markazi Province
Mohammad Khajavi
October 22
Mohammad Khajavi,
Dezful, Khuzestan Province
Esmail (Semko) Molodi
October 26
Esmail (Semko) Molodi, 35
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehrshad Shahidinejad
October 26
Mehrshad Shahidinejad, 19
Arak, Markazi Province
Ali Rouzbahani
October 26
Ali Rouzbahani, 35
Tehran, Tehran Province
Sayyid Ali Sayyidi
October 26
Sayyid Ali Sayyidi, 25
Parand, Tehran Province
Behnaz Afshari
October 26
Behnaz Afshari,
Tehran, Tehran Province
Milad Ostadhashem
October 26
Milad Ostadhashem, 37
Tehran, Tehran Province
Moahammad Shariati
October 26
Moahammad Shariati, 25
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Sarina Saedi
October 26
Sarina Saedi, 16
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Afshin Asham
October 26
Afshin Asham, 28
Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah Province
October 26
Maedeh Javanfar, 28
Rasht, Gilan Province
Shahou Khezri
October 27
Shahou Khezri,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Zaniar Aboubakri
October 27
Zaniar Aboubakri,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Kobra Sheikheh
October 27
Kobra Sheikheh, 52
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Fereshteh Ahmadi
October 27
Fereshteh Ahmadi, 32
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Masoud Ahmadzadeh
October 27
Masoud Ahmadzadeh,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
October 27
Fereydoun Faraji, 28
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
October 27
Motaleb Saeed-Pirou, 40
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Ali Fazeli
October 27
Ali Fazeli, 29
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Hadi Chaksari
October 27
Hadi Chaksari, 30
Amol, Mazandaran Province
October 28
Dastan Rasoul, 31
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Kumar Daroftadeh
October 30
Kumar Daroftadeh, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hossein Faraji
October 31
Mohammad Hossein Faraji, 18
Tehran, Tehran Province
November 2022
Momen Zandkarimi
November 2
Momen Zandkarimi, 18
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Nima Nouri
November 3
Nima Nouri, 18
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mehdi Hazrati
November 3
Mehdi Hazrati, 17
Khorramdasht, Alborz Province
Erfan Zamani
November 3
Erfan Zamani, 27
Lahijan, Gilan Province
Nasrin Ghaderi
November 4
Nasrin Ghaderi, 35
Tehran, Tehran Province
November 4
Mobin Mirkazehi, 14
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Yasser Bahadorzehi, 17
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Ali Kordkalahouri (Moradzehi), 25
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Azim Mahmoudzehi,
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Younes Salahshouran (Mirbaluchzehi),
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Mohammad Shahbakhsh (Mirbaluchzehi),
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Sadegh Barahoei,
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Saeid Sohrabzehi,
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Rahimdad Shahlibar,
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Kambiz Rigi,
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
Abbas Shafiei
November 5
Abbas Shafiei, 42
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Ghaemifard
November 6
Mohammad Ghaemifard, 18
Dezful, Khuzestan Province
Komeil Amirkhanlou
November 8
Komeil Amirkhanlou, 27
Karaj, Alborz Province
Fayegh Mam-Ghaderi
November 9
Fayegh Mam-Ghaderi, 27
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Sam (Sepehr) Beiranvand
November 9
Sam (Sepehr) Beiranvand, 20
Khorramabad, Lorestan Province
November 10
Ardalan Ghasemi, 48
Gilan-e Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Hemin Hamzeh
November 11
Hemin Hamzeh, 30
Sardasht, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hossein Hajiani
November 11
Mohammad Hossein Hajiani, 27
Bushehr, Bushehr Province
Milad Khoshkam
November 13
Milad Khoshkam, 27
Shiraz, Fars Province
Sayyid Ali Araghi
November 15
Sayyid Ali Araghi, 23
Tabriz, West Azerbaijan Province
Isa Biglari
November 15
Isa Biglari, 39
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Zaniar Allahmoradi
November 15
Zaniar Allahmoradi, 26
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Foad Mohammadi
November 15
Foad Mohammadi, 38
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Aylar Haghi
November 16
Aylar Haghi, 23
Tabriz, West Azerbaijan Province
Asad Rahimi
November 16
Asad Rahimi, 30
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hasanzadeh
November 16
Mohammad Hasanzadeh, 28
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Salar Mojaver
November 16
Salar Mojaver, 30
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Ali Abbasi
November 16
Ali Abbasi,
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Moslem Houshangi
November 16
Moslem Houshangi,
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Morad Bahramian
November 16
Morad Bahramian,
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Asghar Hazhirlotf
November 16
Asghar Hazhirlotf,
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ali Moulaei
November 16
Ali Moulaei, 23
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Reza Shariati
November 16
Reza Shariati, 21
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Ashraf Nikbakht
November 16
Ashraf Nikbakht, 45
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Artin Rahmani
November 16
Artin Rahmani, 15
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Kian Pirfalak
November 16
Kian Pirfalak, 10
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Sepehr Maghsoudi
November 16
Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Sajjad Ghaemi
November 16
Sajjad Ghaemi, 30
Shiraz, Fars Province
Danial Pabandi
November 16
Danial Pabandi, 17
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Borhan Karami
November 16
Borhan Karami, 32
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Javad Rezaei
November 16
Javad Rezaei, 47
Lahijan, Gilan Province
Mostafa Shabani
November 17
Mostafa Shabani, 44
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hiva Janan
November 17
Hiva Janan,
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hezhar Mom Khosravi
November 17
Hezhar Mom Khosravi,
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Amjad Enayati
November 17
Amjad Enayati, 18
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Azad Hosseinpour
November 17
Azad Hosseinpour,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Ghafour Moloudi
November 17
Ghafour Moloudi,
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Milad Maroufi
November 17
Milad Maroufi, 23
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hamidreza Rouhi
November 17
Hamidreza Rouhi, 20
Tehran, Tehran Province
Arman Emadi
November 17
Arman Emadi,
Marvdasht, Fars Province
Asou Ghaderi
November 17
Asou Ghaderi, 22
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Abdulrahman Bakhtiari
November 17
Abdulrahman Bakhtiari,
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Shahu Bahmani
November 17
Shahu Bahmani, 24
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
November 17
Aram Habibi, 27
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Hamed Mollaei Shahrdashti
November 17
Hamed Mollaei Shahrdashti,
Parsian, Hormozgan Province
Hamed Sadighi
November 17
Hamed Sadighi, 20
Dargahan, Hormozgan Province
Shahriar Mohammadi
November 18
Shahriar Mohammadi,
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Amir Farasati Shad
November 18
Amir Farasati Shad,
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Ahmadi Gagesh
November 18
Mohammad Ahmadi Gagesh, 43
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehran Rahmani
November 18
Mehran Rahmani,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Kamal Ahmadpour
November 18
Kamal Ahmadpour,
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Omid Hassani
November 18
Omid Hassani, 20
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Hossein Shirazi
November 19
Hossein Shirazi, 41
Shiraz, Fars Province
Habib Fathi
November 19
Habib Fathi,
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
Foad Savari
November 19
Foad Savari,
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
Hossein Abdpanah
November 19
Hossein Abdpanah, 70
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Mehran Tavan
November 19
Mehran Tavan, 29
Sowme'eh Sara, Gilan Province
Taher Azizi
November 20
Taher Azizi, 30
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Karvan Qadershakeri
November 20
Karvan Qadershakeri, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Jalal Ghorbani
November 20
Jalal Ghorbani,
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Amir Javad Asadzadeh
November 20
Amir Javad Asadzadeh, 30
Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mohsen Niazi
November 20
Mohsen Niazi, 25
Dehgolan, Kurdistan Province
Bahaedin Veisi
November 20
Bahaedin Veisi, 16
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Erfan Kakaei
November 20
Erfan Kakaei, 45
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Reza Sharafi
November 20
Reza Sharafi, 33
Sisakht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Masoud Teymouri
November 21
Masoud Teymouri,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Esmail Golanbar
November 21
Esmail Golanbar,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Jouhar Fatahi
November 21
Jouhar Fatahi,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Jamal Azami
November 21
Jamal Azami,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Tahsin Miri
November 21
Tahsin Miri,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Kourosh Pajokh
November 21
Kourosh Pajokh,
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Ribaz Salehi Vand
November 22
Ribaz Salehi Vand, 21
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Hemin Aman
November 23
Hemin Aman, 26
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Omid Khadiripour
November 24
Mohammad Omid Khadiripour, 32
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Soleiman Shooresh Niknam
November 26
Soleiman Shooresh Niknam, 33
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Reza Kazemi
November 27
Reza Kazemi, 16
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Masoud Doulatshahi
November 28
Masoud Doulatshahi, 38
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ebrahim Sharifi
November 29
Ebrahim Sharifi, 29
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehran Samak
November 29
Mehran Samak, 27
Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan Province
Avat Qaderpour
November 30
Avat Qaderpour, 20
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Ehsan Ghasemifar
November 30
Ehsan Ghasemifar, 32
Karaj, Alborz Province
Hamed Salahshour
November 30
Hamed Salahshour, 22
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
December 2022
Borhan Eliasi
December 31
Borhan Eliasi, 22
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province