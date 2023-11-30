In September 2022, as Ukraine was pushing Russian troops out of the eastern Kharkiv region, several Russian mercenaries were cut off from their main group after Kyiv’s forces recaptured the town of Balaklia.

For more than two weeks, these fighters hid in empty homes as they attempted to make it to the Russian side of the front line east of Balaklia. At some point during their flight, a member of their group took pen to paper and wrote a desperate note.

“Dear God, help us to return home alive and healthy. We are tired of wandering behind enemy lines for 15 days, thrown into defensive positions,” the note reads.

The trapped fighters were part of a battalion called the Wolves, one of numerous armed formations fighting for Russia’s invading forces under the umbrella of Redut, purportedly a private military company like Wagner, the mercenary group led by led by Yevgeny Prigozhin before his death in an August 23 plane crash.

But an investigation by Schemes and Systema – RFE/RL’s Ukrainian and Russian investigative units, respectively – revealed that Redut is not, in fact, a private military company. It is a front: a shadowy recruitment network run by the Russian military’s main intelligence directorate, known as the GRU.

Based on battlefield records and multiple interviews with Redut fighters and recruiters, the investigation provided an unprecedented look inside this secretive GRU program that at times resembles a hall of mirrors: contracts signed with nonexistent companies, fighters attached to military units on paper only, and in one case, a posthumous state award from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Redut fighter of whom the Defense Ministry said it had no record.

Now, RFE/RL is publishing additional records, testimony, and independent reporting by Schemes and Systema revealing the inner workings of this system, which Redut recruiters say offers multiple benefits for those who sign up – including the option to quit without the threat of a court-martial and the ability to earn cash that can be hidden from creditors, courts, and the government.

Redut was created “so that people could avoid paying taxes or, for example, any court costs,” one recruiter told Systema.

This arrangement also allows the Russian government and military to maintain a layer of legal distance from the many fighters and units under the umbrella of this ostensibly private organization.

“Russia has faced big challenges with recruiting and retention because of the available pool of potential recruits being very low,” Candace Rondeaux, a researcher at the New America Foundation in Washington and the author of a 2019 report titled Decoding The Wagner Group, told RFE/RL. “And because of the culture of the military and the benefits that it offers, it just isn't incentive enough to get people to sign up voluntarily.”

“So these kinds of ghost forces or backfill forces, like we've seen with Wagner or Redut, are necessary because it essentially is a means of creating incentives outside the current system,” Rondeaux added.

Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to written inquiries about Redut.

But in the Redut system, all roads lead back to Russian military intelligence, the Schemes and Systema investigation found.

The note left by the trapped Russian fighters in Balaklia in September 2022 was just one of a cache of documents left behind by the Redut-linked Wolves battalion. A few months later, four Wolves fighters who were captured by Ukrainian forces – Ruslan Kolesnikov, Mikhail Ivanov, Maksim Volvak, and Valentin Bych – were convicted of torturing civilians and sentenced to prison.

Written in block letters in the bottom left-hand corner of the note was a three-letter acronym: GRU.