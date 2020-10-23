In 2017, just before a Polish law came into force banning monuments that “symbolize or propagate” totalitarianism, RFE/RL photographer Amos Chapple documented some of the country's Soviet memorials. Three years on, he revisited the same locations to see what remains. Tap or click on the images to reveal the same scene in October 2020.

Many Poles see memorials to specific Red Army units as being justified for those who died fighting Nazi Germany – particularly when they mark places where Soviet soldiers were killed.

But many also support the removal of Soviet monuments in Poland. They recall Moscow's complicity in the 1939 invasion of their country by Nazi Germany. They consider the Soviet troops who eventually pushed the Nazis out as an occupation force that paved the way for half a century of Soviet domination.

Russian officials condemn the removal of Soviet monuments across the former Eastern Bloc and have repeatedly threatened "consequences.”