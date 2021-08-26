Soviet Moldova, Then And Now

Thirty years after Moldova declared its independence from the Soviet Union, images from 2021 recapture the exact locations of archival photos taken throughout the country’s Soviet occupation. Tap or click on each photo to reveal the same location today.

Following the failure of the 1991 Soviet coup in Moscow, Moldova declared its independence from the U.S.S.R. on August 27 of that year.

With thanks to the National Archive of the Republic of Moldova