U.S. Intelligence Officials To Testify On Russia-Hacking Claim

Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify on January 5 at a Senate hearing expected to be dominated by an alleged Russian cybercampaign to meddle in the presidential election.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s hearing comes a day before intelligence agency chiefs are slated to brief President-elect Donald Trump on the matter.

The U.S. intelligence community believes Russia directed hacks against the Democratic Party and the campaign of its presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in an effort to tilt the election toward Trump.

Both the Russian government and Trump have dismissed that conclusion as absurd.

In a January 4 tweet, Trump repeated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's assertion that Russia was not the source of leaked e-mails which were widely seen as having damaged Clinton in the November 8 election.

He also suggested that the Democratic National Committee's carelessness led to the hack.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre are expected to face questions at the January 5 Senate committee hearing.

Based on reporting by Reuter and AP