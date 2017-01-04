Trump Again Raises Doubt Over Russia Hacking Claim

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has again cast doubt on intelligence alleging Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia directed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) private e-mail accounts, including that of John Podesta, a top adviser to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In an interview aired on January 3, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied that he obtained thousands of leaked Democratic e-mails from the Russian government.

Trump tweeted on December 4 in support of what Assange said and suggested that the DNC's carelessness led to the hack.

"Julian Assange said, 'a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta,'" Trump wrote. "Why was the DNC so careless?"

"Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

On January 3, Trump said an intelligence briefing he was due to receive on the issue had been delayed until January 6, using quote marks around the word "intelligence."

"Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" he said on Twitter.

However, U.S. intelligence officials were quoted as saying there was no delay in the briefing schedule.

Based on reporting by AP and the BBC