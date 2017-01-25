Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Agree Further Talks To Reduce Tensions

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to further talks on improving relations amid escalating tensions. After a Brussels meeting with the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Serbian leaders on January 24, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci called for calm. Tensions rose after Serbia sent a train last week into an ethnic-Serbian enclave of Kosovo with the slogan "Kosovo is Serbia" painted on it. Belgrade has refused to recognize Kosovo after it declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said he would instruct his ministers and state officials to act responsibly.