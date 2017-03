Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Manafort Hid Yanukovych Payments

A member of Ukraine's parliament has presented documents which he says proves that U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager tried to hide a large payment from Ukraine's ousted pro-Russian president. Serhiy Leshchenko showed the documents at a news conference in Kyiv on March 21. They purportedly show a $750,000 payment sent to an offshore account of Manafort's company, disguised as a payment for computers, which Leshchenko claims was actually to pay for Manafort's political consulting work for Yanukovych. (Video: Ukrainian Crisis Media Center)