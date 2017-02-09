Afghan President, Trump Discuss Security Matters During Call

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has discussed security matters in the region in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Afghan Presidential Office said on February 9 that Ghani and Trump exchanged views on fighting the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and surrounding countries.

It added that Trump said he will meet soon with his Afghan counterpart, without providing details.

The United States has some 8,400 troops in Afghanistan on a mission to support and train Afghan security forces.

More than 2,200 U.S. troops have been killed in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion to overthrow the Taliban government.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan