4 Shamsiddin is seen here pictured in court in Moscow on March 24 with a swollen and bruised face. Earlier, the Tajik man was filmed as he was apparently being tortured by security forces with an electrical cable attached to his genitals.



Aiden Aslin, a British national who was captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine during the battle of Mariupol, told RFE/RL that he believes the publication of apparent torture of the terror suspects is intended to "set an example."



The former Ukrainian marine says such abuse of suspects yet to be found guilty of any crime is at "the same level" as the extrajudicial violence he says he witnessed while in Russian captivity.