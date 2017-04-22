Afghanistan Declares National Mourning After Army Base Attack Kills More Than 130

The Afghan government has announced a day of mourning in the wake of an April 21 attack by the Taliban on a military compound in Balkh Province that it says left more than 130 army personnel dead.



President Ashraf Ghani's office said in a statement that flags across the country would be flown at half-staff on April 23 following the deadly assault, which officials say was carried out by militants dressed in Afghan Army uniforms.



Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri said on April 22 that two of the 10 attackers carried out suicide bombings during the assault, while the other eight were shot dead during the ensuing gunbattle.



The ministry had said that more than 100 military personnel were killed or injured in the attack. But the April 22 statement by Ghani's office later in the day said that more than 130 had been killed.



Waziri added that the victims were almost all members of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army.



Mohammad Ibrahim Khair Andesh, head of the Balkh Provincial Council, told the dpa news agency earlier on April 22 that at least 140 soldiers were killed and another 160 injured in the incident, but those numbers were not confirmed.



Reuters cited unidentified officials also as saying that the death toll was at least 140 and would likely rise.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that more than 500 Afghan soldiers had been killed or wounded. The Taliban statement also said four of the attackers were soldiers who had been stationed at the outpost.



The attack targeted a mosque where soldiers were at Friday Prayers and a dining hall.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered condolences to Afghanistan, saying she was horrified by "the Taliban's deceitful, brutal barracks attack on your soldiers."



"My sympathy to the many injured and the relatives of the many victims," she wrote in a telegram to Ghani.



A German Army contingent is stationed at the base, which serves as the Afghan Army command center in the north of the country.



In an April 21 statement following the attack, U.S. General John Nicholson, commander of NATO's Resolute Support operation, praised "the Afghan commandos who brought today's atrocity to an end."

