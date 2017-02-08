Deadly Suicide Bombing In Eastern Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has detonated his explosives at the gate of a district headquarters in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, killing two civilians.

A guard was also wounded in the February 8 attack in Dand-i-Patan district near the Pakistan border.

“The suicide bomber wanted to enter the district headquarters, but police...asked him to stop,” provincial police chief Qadir Gul Zadran, said. "The bomber immediately detonated his explosives."

On February 8, at least 20 people were killed when a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Supreme Court in the capital, Kabul.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Taliban frequently use roadside bombs and suicide attacks to target officials and security forces across Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP and Pajhwok