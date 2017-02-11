Suicide Bombing In Afghanistan's Helmand Province Kills At Least 11

At least 11 people were killed on February 11 in a suicide car bombing in the capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, local public health officials said.

"A suicide bomber using a car detonated explosives near a branch of Kabul bank in Lashkar Gah city," Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the governor in

the Afghan province, said.

Zwak said the attack occurred next to an Afghan Army vehicle as soldiers arrived at the bank to collect their pay. At least three of the dead were soldiers.

At least 20 people were wounded in the attack, health officials said. Two women and three children were among the wounded, Mohammad Karim Atal, head of the Helmand provincial council, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Taliban has seized large areas of Helmand and has often threatened Lashkar Gah.

Hundreds of international troops are stationed in Helmand as part of the NATO-led effort to train and support Afghan security forces, which have struggled to contain a growing insurgency.

At least one U.S. special forces soldier was wounded in fighting there this week.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and Tolo News