One Soldier Killed As Taliban Attacks Army Base In Eastern Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a suicide car bombing near an army base in eastern Afghanistan has killed one soldier and wounded several others.

Akbar Zadran, a district chief in the eastern province of Khost, said that the Taliban detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in front of the military base in Sabari district on March 17.

Zadran said the blast triggered an hourlong gunbattle with four Taliban fighters, who were all killed.

He said the blast was so powerful that it damaged nearby houses and a school.

In a statement, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, Taliban fighters attacked an air base in Khost, located along the volatile border with Pakistan. All three militants were killed in a shootout with security forces.

The March 17 attack comes a week ahead of the launch of the Taliban's annual spring offensive.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP