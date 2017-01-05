'A Grave Concern' - U.S. Spy Chief Accuses Russia Of Unprecedented Meddling In Election
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Russia's alleged meddling in the American presidential vote was a "grave concern." Appearing before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on January 5, Clapper said there was also concern about public confidence in the U.S. intelligence community following disparaging comments by President-elect Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals