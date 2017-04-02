Armenians Vote As Nation Shifts Toward Parliamentary Governance

Armenians voted on April 2 in elections that will determine who guides the country through its planned transition to a parliamentary system of government next year. Under constitutional changes approved in a 2015 referendum, the Armenian prime minister's office will become more powerful, while the presidency is to become a largely ceremonial post elected by parliament. Those changes are due to take place when Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian's second and final term ends in 2018. Critics charge that they were designed to allow him to stay in power beyond the presidency's two-term limit. (RFE/RL's Armenian Service)