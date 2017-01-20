Austrian Authorities Say Terrorist Attack Prevented In Vienna

Austrian authorities say they thwarted a potential terrorist attack in Vienna on January 20 by arresting an 18-year-old man suspected of having ties to Islamic extremists.

"Our police forces managed in quick time to arrest a suspect and so prevent a potential terror attack in the federal capital Vienna," Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said.

Sobotka said there were signs that the suspect may have ties to Islamic extremists.

"There are individual indications [of extremism] that we have to investigate," Sobotka said. "There is one contact that is pretty clear and there are several indications that will be looked at intensively."

Police said that suspect had a migrant background and was arrested by special forces in a Vienna apartment on January 20.

Sobotka said the man was being monitored by police for several days and think he had recently traveled to Germany.

