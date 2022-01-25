Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs

Welcome to our live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian military forces near Ukraine's border, and the diplomatic efforts under way to prevent a possible invasion by Moscow.

Here's an overview -- updated throughout the day-- of what we know, and don’t know, about the standoff between Moscow and Kyiv and threats of a further Russian move against its western neighbor.

What Are The Latest Developments?

U.S. President Joe Biden has declared "total" unity among Western powers after a call with European leaders on deterring Russia from invading Ukraine. The 80-minute call took place on January 24 amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move into Ukraine and after the Pentagon said 8,500 U.S. troops were put on standby for possible deployment to NATO countries.

Could Ukraine Survive A Russian Onslaught?

By all accounts, Ukraine’s armed forces are qualitatively better than they were seven years ago, when the military’s sorry shape, battered by years of neglect, underfunding, and corruption, was on display against Russia-backed fighters in the Donbas.

"Russia will find them a determined, robust, and enduring army, whatever Putin chooses to do," said Glen Grant, a retired British Army artillery officer who served as an adviser to the Ukrainian military.

"Our army has been systematically destroyed and disarmed, and its best personnel dismissed," Deputy Defense Minister Petro Mehed told reporters in April 2014. But since that time, the Ukrainian military has improved, though experts disagree how broad and deep the improvements are, and how much is possible when a country is still technically at war.

Read more of our story by Mike Eckel here.

What Are The Ukrainian Military's Strengths?

In the event of an invasion, Ukraine's military would be greatly outnumbered, and some Western experts believe Kyiv's forces could be quickly overwhelmed. But Ukrainian analysts point to some resources that make Ukraine a stronger power than it might appear.

Infographic: Comparing Ukraine And Russia's Military Might

A report by Global Firepower shows the disparities in military power between Ukraine and Russia. It's not pretty.​ See it in full here.

​ Who Are The Digital Sleuths Exposing Russia's Military Buildup?

Unlike in decades past, the surveillance tools available today make it impossible for a modern army like Russia's to stage a major logistical operation without alerting the global community to it. And often, the alarm bells are rung by a network of dedicated sleuths who are first to unearth evidence on the ground.​ Read our story here.

'They're Going To Ukraine': Social Media Chatter Sheds Light On Russia's Military Mobilization

Dozens of social media posts show a trail of military personnel and units being shipped across Russia to regions near Ukraine, an investigation by RFE/RL’s Russian Service and the Conflict Intelligence Team has found.​ Read Mark Krutov's story here.

Podcast: Threats, Diplomacy, And The Donbas

Amid the persistent Russian threat to Ukraine, diplomacy seems certain to continue -- but for how long? Also, what to make of alleged Russian plots to install a friendly government in Kyiv, and a bill on recognition of the Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine? Russia analyst Mark Galeotti, the author of books including The Weaponization Of Everything, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

What Do Ukrainians Living Close To The Russian Border Think?

Want To Know More About The Big Picture?